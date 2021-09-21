Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administrative Management Assistant

(Kisumu)

Duties

Provides administrative support and oversight of the ICASS staff providing services to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Medical Research Unit (MRU) employees in Kisumu and Kericho. Acts as management lead for Kisumu coordinating all management support including residential maintenance, FAP inventories, fuel control, preparation for direct hire arrival and departure and official visitor support. Coordinates day to day work of Facilities Maintenance staff. Provides community liaison service for the employees, serving as liaison with the schools and organizing social events as well as community information to the family members at post. Assists the HR team with recruitment paperwork and interview support. Communicate with ICASS section heads in Nairobi Management sections on a regular basis. Joins all regular Management meetings via phone or in-person. Position requires non-sensitive security clearance and is supervised by the Deputy Management Counselor.

Qualifications and Evaluations

Requirements:

EXPERIENCE: Two years’ experience performing administrative functions in an office environment is required.

Education Requirements:

Mandatory:

College (2 years)

Evaluations:

LANGUAGE: Level IV English (Fluent, Reading/speaking /writing) is required. (This may be tested.)

SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Strong interpersonal skills and flexibility is required; organizational and time management skills required; ability to draft correspondence and ability to work independently is required. Ability to assess quickly when something is urgent such as a housing emergency or someone in need of outreach is required.

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY (EEO): The U.S. Mission provides equal opportunity and fair and equitable treatment in employment to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, marital status, or sexual orientation.

Qualifications:

All applicants under consideration will be required to pass medical and security certifications.

Benefits and Other Info

Benefits:

Agency Benefits:

Locally Employed Staff, including Members of Household (MOHs), and Third-Country Nationals (TCNs), working at the U.S. Mission in Nairobi, Kenya may receive a compensation package that may include health, separation, and other benefits.

For EFMs, benefits should be discussed with the Human Resources Office.

The pay plan is assigned at the time of the conditional offer letter by the HR Office.

Other Information:

HIRING PREFERENCE SELECTION PROCESS: Applicants in the following hiring preference categories are extended a hiring preference in the order listed below. Therefore, it is essential that these applicants accurately describe their status on the application. Failure to do so may result in a determination that the applicant is not eligible for a hiring preference.

HIRING PREFERENCE ORDER

AEFM / USEFM who is a preference-eligible U.S. Veteran* AEFM / USEFM FS on LWOP and CS with reemployment rights

How To Apply

