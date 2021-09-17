Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

Overview of the Position

Our client in the Education Sector a boarding primary school in Nairobi is looking for an Administrative Assistant. She/he will be reporting to the Front Office Manager and will be responsible for all the administrative, marketing and customer service duties in the school. The administrative assistant will act as the main point of contact between the school’s administration and parents, learners and teachers, school visitors and all administrative enquiries.

Required to perform administrative/secretarial functions.

Required to perform marketing and customer service when parents or interested parties visit.

Responsible for selling and promoting the institutional brand as a whole to external audiences.

Perform any other duties as may be assigned.

Diploma in Front Office or any other related course from a reputable institution.

Proven front office experience of 1 years +.

Personable when dealing with guests.

Professional phone demeanor.

Excellent customer service skills.

Must be flexible to cover school uniform shop.

Strong attention to detail.

Ability to multitask.

Computer literate.

How To Apply

Send your CV and cover letter clearly indicating current and expected remuneration to jobs@aurumconsultants.co.ke with subject line being the position applied for. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.