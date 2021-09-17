Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



PCEA Kikuyu Hospital is one of the leading Mission Hospitals which works to promote the well-being of all people through provision of holistic, quality and affordable health services while witnessing the Love of Jesus Christ through healing. We provide specialized services in:- Ophthalmology, Orthopedic, Dental, Dialysis as well as General medical services.

The Hospital is soliciting for qualified applicants for the position of Senior Administrative Assistant.

Position Summary

The Senior Administrative Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer is responsible for providing comprehensive support to the Chief Executive Officer, Board of Management, & Senior Management Team and managing the organization’s office operations. This dynamic position requires the ability to anticipate needs, think critically, and offer solutions to problems with a high level of professionalism and confidentiality.

Position requirements

Degree in Business Administration or its equivalent.

Diploma in Secretarial

Three years’ work experience as an Executive Assistant, Personal Assistant or similar role.

Expert proficiency with Microsoft office.

Exceptional organizational skills and impeccable attention to details.

High degree of professionalism in dealing with diverse groups of people, including Board members, Senior Managers, Staff, and partners.

Able to maintain a high level of integrity and discretion in handling confidential information.

Ability to react with appropriate levels of urgency to situations and events that require quick response or turnaround.

Duties and responsibilities

Coordinating meetings on behalf of Senior management.

Organizing and coordinating all travel arrangements for Senior management.

Managing the Chief Executive Officer’s

Providing personalized and timely support to executive

Act as the point of contact among executives, employees, clients and other external partners

Manage information flow in a timely and accurate manner

Oversee the performance of other Administrative Assistants and

Act as an Office manager by keeping up with office supply inventory

Format information for internal and external communication – memos, emails, presentations, reports, etc.

Act as a liaison and provide support to Board Arrange and handle all logistics for Board meetings and events

Complete a broad variety of administrative tasks that facilitate the CEO’s ability to effectively lead the organization.

Serve as the primary point of contact for internal and external stakeholders on all matters pertaining to the Chief Executive

Work closely with the executive members to keep them well informed of upcoming commitments and responsibilities.

Coordinate all Senior Management Team meetings and retreats and assist with staff meetings and events as needed.

Provide “gatekeeper” and “gateway” role, providing a bridge for smooth communication between the Chief Executive Officer and staff, demonstrating leadership to maintain credibility, trust, and support with the Senior Management Team.

Manage all aspects of the organization’s office Evaluate and assist in developing office policies, procedures, work instructions, and documentation for improved work flow and anticipate future needs as the organization grows.

Manage information systems operations including hardware, software, desktop support, internal telecommunications, and strategic systems development and

How to Apply

For more details and how to apply, visit the hospital website. Website: www.pceakikuyuhospital.org

Application deadline will be on 24th September 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.