Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage a dynamic individual Administrative Assistant position for one of our clients.

Responsibilities:

  • Ensuring that all correspondence (both incoming and outgoing) are disseminated and processed effectively
  • In charge of effective dissemination of information and notices within the department and to other
  • Handling incoming telephone calls/faxes and confidential
  • Handling and screening visitors
  • Liaison between Department and internal
  • Ordering of stationery and dispatching the same to the
  • Supervision of office general outlook g. cleanliness, orderliness
  • Organizing the directors’ calendars’ of appointments and follow up of
  • Arranging and coordinating for departmental Meetings, conferences and trainings (in house and external)
  • Booking of meeting rooms.

Skills critical to the role:

  • Good public relations
  • High degree of integrity, initiative and capable of working under minimum supervision
  • Excellent communication/Interpersonal skills
  • Excellent typing skills
  • Honest/Hardworking
  • Proactive/Mature disposition

Academic Qualification:

  • University degree in Administration or its equivalent

How To Apply:

Kindly send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 2nd September 2021 clearly marking the job title.

