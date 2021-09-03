Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Deputy Clerk of the County Assembly – Administration

Job Grade CASB 3 (CASB 2/8/2021) – 1 Post

Basic Salary: Kshs. 121,430

House Allowance: Kshs. 25,000

Other Allowance: Kshs 16,000

Duties and Responsibilities

Deputizing the Clerk of the County Assembly;

Supervising the Secretariat of the CASB to perform the duties of CASB as outlined in Part III, Section 17 (1) of the County Assembly Services Act, 2017;

Serve as Chair of the County Assembly Human Resource Advisory Committee and Staff Performance Management Committee;

Member of the Management Committee;

Responsible through the Clerk of the County Assembly for the CASB’s special projects, assignments and committees;

Coordinating the development and implementation of the strategic plan and annual work plans for the County Assembly;

Identifying the training needs for capacity building programmes for staff of the CASB; and

Overseeing the departments of Human Resource and Administration, and Financial Services (Support services).

Requirements for Appointment

Kenyan Citizenship;

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following Social Sciences: Economics, Public Administration, Human Resource Management, Law, Communication, Business Administration, Education, Commerce or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Master’s degree in any Social Science from a recognized institution will be an added advantage;

Has had at least six (6) years of experience in management;

Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution will be an added advantage;

Proficiency in computer application

Meets the requirements of leadership and integrity set out in Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya

HOW TO APPLY

Interested candidates who meet the specifications are requested to forward their applications with copies of academic and professional testimonials, and national identity cards.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their academic and professional testimonials, National identity card, and clearance from, EACC, KRA, DCI, HELB, and CRB.

Please note that:

1. Candidates should NOT attach original documents to the applications.

2. Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

3. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

All applications should indicate clearly the position applied for and the advert number on the top corner of the envelope addressed to;

The Secretary County Assembly Service Board

County Assembly of Bungoma

P.O Box 1886 – 50200,

Bungoma.

Or Via Email hr@bungomaassembly.go.ke

Or, be hand-delivered to the Human Resource Management Office Room 10 AT THE Main County Assembly Building.

All Applications Should be received no later than 23rd September 2021. THE COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF BUNGOMA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER