Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administration Assistant

Reporting to the Center Principal,

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Act as an Office Assistant to the Centre Manager.

Provide administrative support to the Coordinator /Principal.

Manage front office operations and customer relations.

Record keeping and filing for the TVET Centre.

Provide secretarial services for TVET Centre meetings.

Support the coordinator and staff in preparation of necessary documents and records.

Supervise support staff and casual employees on behalf of Centre Principal

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

The suitable candidate should have the following qualifications and experience:

Certificate in Office Administration or related field, and,

Diploma in Records and Archives Management from a recognized institution

At least one (1) year of administrative/clerical experience.

How To Apply

Each application shall be accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, Copies of Relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, Testimonials, and other relevant supporting documents. Scanned copies of these documents must accompany the email application.

Applicants must also submit the following:

Clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct) Certificate of Good Conduct from Criminal Investigation Department. Letters of recommendation (in sealed envelopes) from at least three persons familiar with the applicant’s professional experience and general character one of whom must be the pastor of their local church.

All the positions above require individuals who are committed to Christian values and are of high ethical standards, integrity, and professionalism.

All applications should be submitted as follows:

1. Three (3) hard copies, and

2. An electronic copy in PDF format to be sent direct to the Director, KeMU-TVET Institute through the email, dcec@kemu.ac.ke

Three hard copies marked as per the position should be sent to:

The Director

KeMU – TVET Institute

P.O. Box 267 – 60200

MERU, KENYA

So as to be received not later than 30th September 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Applicants are required to request their referees to write to us directly using the above address.

KeMU is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Click here to download the consolidated jobs advert.