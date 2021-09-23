Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: ADMIN & LOGISTICS OFFICER

JOB OVERVIEW

The role is responsible and accountable for administration, logistics, and hygiene services in the office. The goal is to sustain efficiency of all office procedures, and general office administration to guarantee reliability and consistency to all clients.

Qualifications

Minimum O-Level certificate: Certificate/Diploma in Business related field an added advantage

Have a valid motorcycle license (Class A3)

Four (4) years’ experience in a similar role

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite.

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Good knowledge of front office desk operations, practices and procedures.

Documentation skills

Ability to handle matters with integrity and confidentiality and follow through till successful completion.

Ability to multi task.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 24-09-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification.