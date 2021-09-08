Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
ICAP of Columbia University (registered in Kenya as Center for International Programs-Kenya) is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health to strengthen Public Health Initiatives in Kenya.
Applications are invited for the following fixed term PROJECT RISE POSITIONS
JOB TITLE: Administration Officer/Logistics
LOCATION: Nairobi
Overall Job Function:
Reporting to the HR & Administration Manager, the Administration Officer/Logistics will ensure the acquisition, supply/delivery, storage and disposal of goods and services, and logistics operations at optimum cost-effective levels in an expeditious and efficient manner.
Responsibilities
- Coordinating sourcing strategies and development of supply base, providing vendor listing for the supply of goods and services
- Constantly survey to broaden and ensure a vendor base that is reliable and competitive
- Manage logistics operations, including, vehicles, material and personnel and ensure efficient and timely delivery of service
- Oversee the renovation and repair works for facilities supported by ICAP to ensure best value for money and delivery of quality
- Ensure compliance of procurement activities with both ICAP and funder Standard operating Procedures
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree or a diploma in purchasing and supplies management
- 5 years’ experience in managing logistics and procurement.
- Knowledge of international funding agencies procurement procedures and familiarity with commodity management tracking systems will be an asset
- Good organization, interpersonal, negotiation and high level of computer skills, including excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office applications and ERP systems
How to Apply
All applications including a current CV, telephone number and 3 referees (one who should be at least your current/previous supervisor) should be sent to the Country Director, jobs@icapkenya.org on or before September 23rd 2021.
