ICAP of Columbia University (registered in Kenya as Center for International Programs-Kenya) is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health to strengthen Public Health Initiatives in Kenya.

Applications are invited for the following fixed term PROJECT RISE POSITIONS

JOB TITLE: Administration Officer/Logistics

LOCATION: Nairobi

Overall Job Function:

Reporting to the HR & Administration Manager, the Administration Officer/Logistics will ensure the acquisition, supply/delivery, storage and disposal of goods and services, and logistics operations at optimum cost-effective levels in an expeditious and efficient manner.

Responsibilities

Coordinating sourcing strategies and development of supply base, providing vendor listing for the supply of goods and services

Constantly survey to broaden and ensure a vendor base that is reliable and competitive

Manage logistics operations, including, vehicles, material and personnel and ensure efficient and timely delivery of service

Oversee the renovation and repair works for facilities supported by ICAP to ensure best value for money and delivery of quality

Ensure compliance of procurement activities with both ICAP and funder Standard operating Procedures

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree or a diploma in purchasing and supplies management

5 years’ experience in managing logistics and procurement.

Knowledge of international funding agencies procurement procedures and familiarity with commodity management tracking systems will be an asset

Good organization, interpersonal, negotiation and high level of computer skills, including excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office applications and ERP systems

How to Apply

All applications including a current CV, telephone number and 3 referees (one who should be at least your current/previous supervisor) should be sent to the Country Director, jobs@icapkenya.org on or before September 23rd 2021.