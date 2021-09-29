Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administrative Assistant

Department: Department of Medicine

Entity: Medical College

Location: Kenya

Introduction

The Aga Khan University is a pioneering institution of higher education whose mission is to improve the quality of life in the developing world and beyond, through world-class teaching, research and healthcare delivery. AKU educates students for local and global leadership from campuses and teaching hospitals in six countries, primarily in Asia and Africa. It generates new knowledge to solve problems that affect millions of people, especially the most vulnerable. The University is a private, not-for-profit institution and part of the Aga Khan Development Network. http://www.aku.edu

The Medical College has 4-year Master of Medicine degrees in Anaesthesia, family medicine, medicine, obstetrics & gynaecology, paediatrics, pathology, radiology, and surgery. It also offers fellowship programmes in cardiology, infectious diseases, neonatology and paediatric neurology.

Job Summary

The position holder is required to provide efficient administrative support services to Section Heads in the Department of Medicine (DOM).

Responsibilities

Assisting faculty in typing and printing medical reports.

Support faculty by facilitating reports and liaise with care managers

Assisting with insurance pre-authorization forms.

Support DQIPS, monthly meetings

Working closely with section Nurse manager to help with collection and analysing quality improvement data.

ID and Cardiology Fellowship Support

Assisting fellowship directors with fellowship related matters.

Support Critical Care on administration issues

Improving communication and turnaround time with insurance companies.

Assisting with scheduling meetings.

Assisting with annual leave planning.

Assisting with research related Activities

Assisting with credentialing documents as well as liaising with chief of staff office for assigned section.

Qualifications

Minimum of Diploma Kenya Registered Community Health Nurse

Diploma in Business and Office Management/ Diploma in Secretarial Studies will be an added advantage.

1-2 years working experience as a nurse

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Excellent word processing and IT skills, including knowledge of a range of software packages.

Ability to work under pressure and to meet tight deadlines.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Excellent customer service skills.

How to Apply

