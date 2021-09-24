Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Lamu County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions as per Sections 59 of the County Governments Act.

OFFICE ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT I J/G ‘J’ (1 POST)

LCPSB/ADV/2021/11

Terms of Service: 3 Years Contract

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must:

Be a Kenyan Citizen;

Have Business Education single and group certificate (BES & GC) from the Kenya National Examination Council in the following subject: Typewritting II (minimum 40 WPM) / Computerized Document Processing II Business English II / Communications I Office Practice II Secretarial Duties II Commerce II



OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Office Management, Records Management, International Relations, Public Administration, Peace Building and Conflict Studies, Development Studies, Governance or any other Social Science from an institution recognized in Kenya.

Have certificate in computer applications; and Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results

Responsibilities

Specific duties and responsibilities will be as follows:

Handling telephone calls and appointment;

Keeping and up to data filing system in the office;

Taking oral dictation;

Word and data processing from manuscript;

Operating office equipment;

Documents and records;

Attending to visitors/ clients;

Supervision of office cleanliness;

Undertaking any other office administrative services duties that may be assigned

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should download and dully fill job application form provided on our website www.lamu.go.ke / www.lamu-cpsb.org. together with required documents and send to:

The Secretary

Lamu County Public Service Board

P. O. Box 536-80500

Lamu.

Applicants must attach photocopies of the following documents:

National Identity Card;

Academic & Professional Certificates and Testimonials;

Copies of clearance certificates from: Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA); Criminal Investigation Department (CID); Ethics and Anti – Corruption Commission (EACC); and Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and respective professional

Any other relevant supporting

Important information

The applications should reach the County Public Service Board on or before 8th October 2021

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Youth, Women and persons with special needs are encouraged to apply.