Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Society Vision: To redefine financial wellness.

Stima DT Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Limited (Stima Sacco) is a leading country-wide, fast growing, and licensed DTS (Deposit Taking Sacco). To achieve the planned growth, the Sacco is looking for qualified and competent persons to fill the following vacancies:

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

Reporting to the Branch Manager, the job holder will be responsible for the administrative duties of the Branch that shall enable the Sacco offer professional services to internal & external customers.

Responsibilities

Organizing management and Branch committee meetings at the Branch.

Handling corporate

Managing correspondence at the

Overseeing administrative and secretarial roles at the Branch.

Ensuring proper housekeeping at the Branch premise and recommend areas for repair and coordinate the process.

Liaising with head office registry for document repatriation

Assist in coordination of staff welfare

Ensuring prompt settlement of all utility

Ensuring smooth running of all outsourced administrative services.

Monitoring and coordination of Branch leave

Ensuring coordination and acquisition of all Branch licenses as per

Ensuring compliance to all OSH requirements at Branch level and advise the Branch manager

Custodian of Branch documents and Branch

Any other duties as may be assigned

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree from a recognized

A minimum of 2 years relevant experience in an administrative

Diploma in Business related field in combination with qualifying experience may be

accepted in lieu of Bachelor’s Degree.

Secretarial Studies will be an added

Experience in public relations and good communication skills both written and

Report writing skills will be mandatory for the position

How to Apply

Qualified applicants should apply on or before 5:00pm on Friday, 10th September 2021

using the link provided in the Society’s website.