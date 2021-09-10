Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Society Vision: To redefine financial wellness.

Stima DT Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Limited (Stima Sacco) is a leading country-wide, fast growing, and licensed DTS (Deposit Taking Sacco). To achieve the planned growth, the Sacco is looking for qualified and competent persons to fill the following vacancies:

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

Reporting to the Branch Manager, the job holder will be responsible for the administrative duties of the Branch that shall enable the Sacco offer professional services to internal & external customers.

Responsibilities

  • Organizing management and Branch committee meetings at the Branch.
  • Handling corporate
  • Managing correspondence at the
  • Overseeing administrative and secretarial roles at the Branch.
  • Ensuring proper housekeeping at the Branch premise and recommend areas for repair and coordinate the process.
  • Liaising with head office registry for document repatriation
  • Assist in coordination of staff welfare
  • Ensuring prompt settlement of all utility
  • Ensuring smooth running of all outsourced administrative services.
  • Monitoring and coordination of Branch leave
  • Ensuring coordination and acquisition of all Branch licenses as per
  • Ensuring compliance to all OSH requirements at Branch level and advise the Branch manager
  • Custodian of Branch documents and Branch
  • Any other duties as may be assigned

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree from a recognized
  • A minimum of 2 years relevant experience in an administrative
  • Diploma in Business related field in combination with qualifying experience may be
  • accepted in lieu of Bachelor’s Degree.
  • Secretarial Studies will be an added
  • Experience in public relations and good communication skills both written and
  • Report writing skills will be mandatory for the position

How to Apply

Qualified applicants should apply on or before 5:00pm on Friday, 10th September 2021

using the link provided in the Society’s website.

