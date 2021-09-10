Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Society Vision: To redefine financial wellness.
Stima DT Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Limited (Stima Sacco) is a leading country-wide, fast growing, and licensed DTS (Deposit Taking Sacco). To achieve the planned growth, the Sacco is looking for qualified and competent persons to fill the following vacancies:
ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT
Reporting to the Branch Manager, the job holder will be responsible for the administrative duties of the Branch that shall enable the Sacco offer professional services to internal & external customers.
Responsibilities
- Organizing management and Branch committee meetings at the Branch.
- Handling corporate
- Managing correspondence at the
- Overseeing administrative and secretarial roles at the Branch.
- Ensuring proper housekeeping at the Branch premise and recommend areas for repair and coordinate the process.
- Liaising with head office registry for document repatriation
- Assist in coordination of staff welfare
- Ensuring prompt settlement of all utility
- Ensuring smooth running of all outsourced administrative services.
- Monitoring and coordination of Branch leave
- Ensuring coordination and acquisition of all Branch licenses as per
- Ensuring compliance to all OSH requirements at Branch level and advise the Branch manager
- Custodian of Branch documents and Branch
- Any other duties as may be assigned
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree from a recognized
- A minimum of 2 years relevant experience in an administrative
- Diploma in Business related field in combination with qualifying experience may be
- accepted in lieu of Bachelor’s Degree.
- Secretarial Studies will be an added
- Experience in public relations and good communication skills both written and
- Report writing skills will be mandatory for the position
How to Apply
Qualified applicants should apply on or before 5:00pm on Friday, 10th September 2021
using the link provided in the Society’s website.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>