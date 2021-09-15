Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 15 September 2021 – Activist Boniface Mwangi will soon be a proud homeowner in the outskirts of Nairobi.

Mwangi took to social media and gave his followers a view of the mansion he is building in Athi River.

He said he was working on roofing and installing the windows in the next weeks as he patiently waits to complete his dream home.

The controversial activist has been selling land around his home and encouraging people to move out of Nairobi into neighbouring towns.

He had bought a large piece of land in Athi River that he is subdividing and selling to friends.

So far, he has been able to sell several parcels of land near his home as he creates a nice neighbourhood for him, his family, and friends.

Here’s a video of his mansion that is still under construction

.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.