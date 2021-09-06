Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accounts Agent Trainee
ACCOUNTS AGENT MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS.
- A minimum high school average grade of C+ (plus) or its equivalent.
- Certification in either CPA, KATC or ACCA.
- 1 years experience.
- Proficiency in oral AND written English.
- Must be a proficient computer and internet user.
- Must be willing to work six days a week. (Monday – Saturday).
- Commercial awareness of the retail industry will be an added advantage.
OTHER REQUIREMENTS.
- Strong communication skills both oral and
- A positive can-do attitude and a passion for the field of interest.
- Must be exceptionally self-disciplined and have a very strong work ethic.
- Strong problem-solving skills, with a bias to a sense of
- Proactive, entrepreneurial and ability to sacrifice to deliver excellent results. 6. Personal qualities of integrity, initiative, and commitment to the company’s
NOTE:
- Shortlisting will be on ‘first-come
- The company will make permanent position offers to successful candidates who’ll perform well.
- No fee is payable by candidates at any point of the recruitment process.
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
How To Apply
Your application should include:
- A well-drafted application/cover letter expressing why you believe you are the best candidate for the position.
Interested applicants should send an application to resourcing@shopit.co.ke
