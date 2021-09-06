Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Accounts Agent Trainee

ACCOUNTS AGENT MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS.

  • A minimum high school average grade of C+ (plus) or its equivalent.
  • Certification in either CPA, KATC or ACCA.
  • 1 years experience.
  • Proficiency in oral AND written English.
  • Must be a proficient computer and internet user.
  • Must be willing to work six days a week. (Monday – Saturday).
  • Commercial awareness of the retail industry will be an added advantage.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS.

  • Strong communication skills both oral and
  • A positive can-do attitude and a passion for the field of interest.
  • Must be exceptionally self-disciplined and have a very strong work ethic.
  • Strong problem-solving skills, with a bias to a sense of
  • Proactive, entrepreneurial and ability to sacrifice to deliver excellent results. 6. Personal qualities of integrity, initiative, and commitment to the company’s

NOTE:

  • Shortlisting will be on ‘first-come
  • The company will make permanent position offers to successful candidates who’ll perform well.
  • No fee is payable by candidates at any point of the recruitment process.
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

How To Apply

Your application should include:

  • A well-drafted application/cover letter expressing why you believe you are the best candidate for the position.

Interested applicants should send an application to resourcing@shopit.co.ke

