Accounts Agent Trainee

ACCOUNTS AGENT MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS.

A minimum high school average grade of C+ (plus) or its equivalent.

or its equivalent. Certification in either CPA, KATC or ACCA .

or . 1 years experience.

Proficiency in oral AND written English .

. Must be a proficient computer and internet user .

. Must be willing to work six days a week. (Monday – Saturday).

(Monday – Saturday). Commercial awareness of the retail industry will be an added advantage.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS.

Strong communication skills both oral and

both oral and A positive can-do attitude and a passion for the field of interest.

and a passion for the field of interest. Must be exceptionally self-disciplined and have a very strong work ethic .

and have a very . Strong problem-solving skills , with a bias to a sense of

, with a bias to a sense of Proactive, entrepreneurial and ability to sacrifice to deliver excellent results. 6. Personal qualities of integrity, initiative, and commitment to the company’s

NOTE:

Shortlisting will be on ‘first-come

The company will make permanent position offers to successful candidates who’ll perform well.

offers to successful candidates who’ll perform well. No fee is payable by candidates at any point of the recruitment process.

at any point of the recruitment process. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

How To Apply

Your application should include:

A well-drafted application/cover letter expressing why you believe you are the best candidate for the position.

Interested applicants should send an application to resourcing@shopit.co.ke