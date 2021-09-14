Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Corporate Finance Associate
The role is responsible for accounting for requisition to pay (RTP) transactions, payments, reconciliations, payables cashflow forecasting and reporting, tax and statutory compliance, payables internal controls and master-data accuracy.
- Reports to: Senior Manager
- Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Responsibilities
- Maintain appropriate procedures to ensure that supplier payments are valid, complete, accurate, aligned to agreed terms and made in a timely manner
- Perform comprehensive reviews of all vendor transactions, address exceptions, provide insights for development of efficiencies
- Monthly monitoring and reporting of requisition to pay internal controls and responsibility for requisition to pay controls perfection dashboard scores
- Coordinate with external auditors to ensure timely completion of external/statutory audits
- Develop and drive process efficiency improvements, based on best practice and in line with Group standardisation.
- Assist in the delivery of all ad-hoc business projects/requests as required
- Provide accounts payable cashflow forecasts to aid liquidity decisions, including robust analysis of actuals versus forecasts
- Prepare and/or review monthly supplier reconciliations and ensure timely sign-off
Qualifications
- Education: Relevant university degree
- Minimum of 4 years relevant finance/audit experience
- Working experience with SAP represents an added advantage
- Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint
- Effective communication and interpersonal skills
- Good influencing skills and adaptability
- Detail oriented and ability to self-lead
How to Apply
