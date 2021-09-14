Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Corporate Finance Associate

The role is responsible for accounting for requisition to pay (RTP) transactions, payments, reconciliations, payables cashflow forecasting and reporting, tax and statutory compliance, payables internal controls and master-data accuracy.

Reports to: Senior Manager

Senior Manager Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Responsibilities

Maintain appropriate procedures to ensure that supplier payments are valid, complete, accurate, aligned to agreed terms and made in a timely manner

Perform comprehensive reviews of all vendor transactions, address exceptions, provide insights for development of efficiencies

Monthly monitoring and reporting of requisition to pay internal controls and responsibility for requisition to pay controls perfection dashboard scores

Coordinate with external auditors to ensure timely completion of external/statutory audits

Develop and drive process efficiency improvements, based on best practice and in line with Group standardisation.

Assist in the delivery of all ad-hoc business projects/requests as required

Provide accounts payable cashflow forecasts to aid liquidity decisions, including robust analysis of actuals versus forecasts

Prepare and/or review monthly supplier reconciliations and ensure timely sign-off

Qualifications

Education: Relevant university degree

Minimum of 4 years relevant finance/audit experience

Working experience with SAP represents an added advantage

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Effective communication and interpersonal skills

Good influencing skills and adaptability

Detail oriented and ability to self-lead

How to Apply

