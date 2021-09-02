Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job Title: Accounts Intern

Reports to: Chief Accountant

Client: IT & Software Company

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: Negotiable

Job Purpose:

We are looking for highly motivated and eager to learn individuals, with strong quantitative ability to fill the position of an Accounts Intern.

Our client is a leading software solutions provider offering a wide array of solutions for Electronic Security Systems, Queue Management Systems, Visitor Management System, Hospital Information Management System and more.

Key Responsibilities;

  • Shadowing members of the accounting department as they perform their duties.
  • Assisting with research, filing, data entry, and recording and maintaining accurate and complete financial records.
  • Preparing financial reports, such as balance sheets and income statements, invoices, and other documents.
  • Working with bookkeeping software.
  • Handling sensitive or confidential information with honesty and integrity.
  • Learning how to work as part of the accounting team to compile and analyze data, track information, and support the company.
  • Taking on additional tasks or projects to learn more about accounting and office operations.

Key Skills & Qualifications;

  • Diploma / Degree in Finance/ Accounting
  • CPA II
  • Proficiency with Microsoft office (word, excel)
  • High attention to details and internal control
  • Integrity, enthusiasm and passion for continuous learning and development.
  • Team player.

How to Apply 

Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to jobs@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Monday 6th September 2021.

The subject of the email should be Accounts Intern – IT & Software Company. 

