Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Title: Accounts Intern
Reports to: Chief Accountant
Client: IT & Software Company
Location: Nairobi
Gross Salary: Negotiable
Job Purpose:
We are looking for highly motivated and eager to learn individuals, with strong quantitative ability to fill the position of an Accounts Intern.
Our client is a leading software solutions provider offering a wide array of solutions for Electronic Security Systems, Queue Management Systems, Visitor Management System, Hospital Information Management System and more.
Key Responsibilities;
- Shadowing members of the accounting department as they perform their duties.
- Assisting with research, filing, data entry, and recording and maintaining accurate and complete financial records.
- Preparing financial reports, such as balance sheets and income statements, invoices, and other documents.
- Working with bookkeeping software.
- Handling sensitive or confidential information with honesty and integrity.
- Learning how to work as part of the accounting team to compile and analyze data, track information, and support the company.
- Taking on additional tasks or projects to learn more about accounting and office operations.
Key Skills & Qualifications;
- Diploma / Degree in Finance/ Accounting
- CPA II
- Proficiency with Microsoft office (word, excel)
- High attention to details and internal control
- Integrity, enthusiasm and passion for continuous learning and development.
- Team player.
How to Apply
Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to jobs@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Monday 6th September 2021.
The subject of the email should be Accounts Intern – IT & Software Company.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>