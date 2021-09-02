Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Accounts Intern

Reports to: Chief Accountant

Client: IT & Software Company

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: Negotiable

Job Purpose:

We are looking for highly motivated and eager to learn individuals, with strong quantitative ability to fill the position of an Accounts Intern.

Our client is a leading software solutions provider offering a wide array of solutions for Electronic Security Systems, Queue Management Systems, Visitor Management System, Hospital Information Management System and more.

Key Responsibilities;

Shadowing members of the accounting department as they perform their duties.

Assisting with research, filing, data entry, and recording and maintaining accurate and complete financial records.

Preparing financial reports, such as balance sheets and income statements, invoices, and other documents.

Working with bookkeeping software.

Handling sensitive or confidential information with honesty and integrity.

Learning how to work as part of the accounting team to compile and analyze data, track information, and support the company.

Taking on additional tasks or projects to learn more about accounting and office operations.

Key Skills & Qualifications;

Diploma / Degree in Finance/ Accounting

CPA II

Proficiency with Microsoft office (word, excel)

High attention to details and internal control

Integrity, enthusiasm and passion for continuous learning and development.

Team player.

How to Apply

Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to jobs@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Monday 6th September 2021.

The subject of the email should be Accounts Intern – IT & Software Company.