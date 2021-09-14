Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Dr. Ribeiro Parklands School would like to recruit an Accounts Clerk, a School! Artisan and a School Nurse .

and . ‘The successful candidates will be reporting to the Senior Principal. Interested applicants must be self-motivated, ready to work for extra hours with minimum ‘supervision and be persons of high professional integrity.





Job Requirements

Kenya Certificate of Secondary School! with at least C+ and above.

Certified Public Accountants part | (Section 1 & 2) of in possession of any other recognized qualification adjudged to be equivalent.

Be computer literate, with relevant packages.

At least 3 years experience in a school setting.

Degree/Diploma in a business related course will be an added advantage.





How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should forward their applications enclosing certified copies of their academic and professional certificates, detailed curriculum vitae giving details of day time telephone contact, e-mail addresses, current remuneration rates and valid current contacts of three referees on or before Wednesday, 22nd September, 2021 to:-

The Secretary,

Board of Management,

Dr. Ribeiro Parklands School,

P 0 Box 40420 — 00100,

Nairobi