Title: Accounts Assistant – Milling Company

Industry: FMCG,

Location: Thika,

Gross Salary: 35k,

Our Client is a well-established milling company located in Thika. They seek to hire a competent Accounts Assistant who will be tasked with undertaking all accounts duties as instructed, authorized and directed by the immediate Supervisor.

Responsibilities

Reconciling Cash Customer Accounts Daily and Weekly

Monthly Bank Reconciliations and submitting accurate and timely Excel Reports.

Timely filing of taxes including VAT, Excise duty, STD Levy, Withholding Tax and Withholding VAT

Preparation of Monthly Expenses Schedule and Monthly Schedules for all Control Accounts

Reporting on weekly and Monthly Excise Stamps Stock.

Daily posting of credit notes for all returns.

Follow Up on collection from customers of all due Accounts and submit a daily report of the customers contacted and the actual or expected Collection.

Maintain an up to date customer database that consists of the customers contacts with Daily Update and Client Relationship management.

Generating and Sending statements (Monthly-or on Request) to the sales team and customers when following up on payments

Posting of all transactions relating to Accounts Receivables and carrying out reconciliations where there are variances.

Preparing the AR Ageing Report

Weekly Reports by end of Day Saturday; Collections update Report & banked cheques, weekly & monthly collection update Per Sales Representative.

Monitoring and reporting on accounts payables and receivables as per agreed timelines.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accounts Assistant – Milling Company) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 9th September, 2021