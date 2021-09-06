Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Title: Accounts Assistant – Milling Company

Industry: FMCG,

Location: Thika,

Gross Salary: 35k,

Our Client is a well-established milling company located in Thika. They seek to hire a competent Accounts Assistant who will be tasked with undertaking all accounts duties as instructed, authorized and directed by the immediate Supervisor.

Responsibilities

  • Reconciling Cash Customer Accounts Daily and Weekly
  • Monthly Bank Reconciliations and submitting accurate and timely Excel Reports.
  • Timely filing of taxes including VAT, Excise duty, STD Levy, Withholding Tax and Withholding VAT
  • Preparation of Monthly Expenses Schedule and Monthly Schedules for all Control Accounts
  • Reporting on weekly and Monthly Excise Stamps Stock.
  • Daily posting of credit notes for all returns.
  • Follow Up on collection from customers of all due Accounts and submit a daily report of the customers contacted and the actual or expected Collection.
  • Maintain an up to date customer database that consists of the customers contacts with Daily Update and Client Relationship management.
  • Generating and Sending statements (Monthly-or on Request) to the sales team and customers when following up on payments
  • Posting of all transactions relating to Accounts Receivables and carrying out reconciliations where there are variances.
  • Preparing the AR Ageing Report
  • Weekly Reports by end of Day Saturday; Collections update Report & banked cheques, weekly & monthly collection update Per Sales Representative.
  • Monitoring and reporting on accounts payables and receivables as per agreed timelines.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accounts Assistant – Milling Company) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 9th September, 2021

