Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: September 15, 2021

CARE International is an organization driven by its mission to overcome poverty and social injustice. We currently work in over 93 countries with a focus on women and girls as the most disproportionately affected by poverty, while engaging men and boys as well. CARE’s East, Central and Southern Africa Regional Office (ECSARO) is responsible for the oversight of CARE’s operations in the region as well as the provision of support to Country Offices in the region. We are looking for a bright, dynamic, innovative and resourceful person to join the Nairobi Shared Service Unit (SSU) within ECSARO in the capacity of Finance Officer to cover for a staff proceeding on maternity leave.

CARE USA Core Values Commitment:

The core Values Commitment describes who we are, what we do, and how we do it. It reflects our core values of TRANSFORMATION, INTEGRITY, DIVERSITY, EQUALITY, and EXCELLENCE, which serve as a foundation for all what we do. The core Values Commitment articulates our shared expectations of each other including our board, staff, volunteers, interns, partners and contractors globally.

Job Summary

The Finance Officer will be responsible for day-to-day finance management; review, & reconciliation of general ledger, accounts payable & receivable, and cash management activities; payroll processing, and ensuring accurate data capture in the system at the Nairobi Shared Services Unit (SSU).

S/He working closely with Shared Service Centre (SSC) will ensure that all invoices are booked on a timely basis and that the payments effected. The Finance Officer will be responsible for forecasting cash needs, performing treasury transfers. This position will also be responsible for coordinating all audits for the SSU.

Duties and Responsibilities

Accounts Payable/Global AP Process Support & Implementation-30 %

The Finance Officer plays a key role to ensure that Global AP Process is working smoothly through quality and timely information.

Review all supporting documents, scan and send the documents to SSC for AP processing. Ensure supporting documents are accurate; entries are done correctly to the appropriate account codes and other chart fields.

Manage Pay cycle process twice a week,

Provide guidance to staff and budget holders where coding is not done well and recommend for adjustments accordingly where necessary to comply with donor requirements or accounting standards and organization policies.

Withholding Tax management

Ensure payments to vendors are made in a timely manner within the lead time

General Ledger and Balance Sheet Management-20%

Data Processing and Accounting Systems Implementation:

Process journal entries and seek approval as per the required approval limits.

On a monthly basis review all transactions and reconcile the Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable to the General ledger.

Prepare the monthly Financial Reporting and Analysis reports per the reporting calendar and submit to the Finance & operations manager for review,

Follow up any exceptions identified during the analysis and resolve them or refer to the Finance & Operations Manager where guidance is required

Treasury Management-15%

Forecast cash needs reviewing all cash projections from budget holders, ensure all projections are prepared and timely cast request from treasury. Set and maintain optimal regional office cash balance to ensure liquidity

Provide input to projections required by donors for grants with this specific need. Local bank account management. Coordinate with the Regional Business Analyst on billing donors.

Follow up and collect all receivables including donor, staff and other miscellaneous receivables.

Payroll Management- 25%

Ensure employee payroll data integrity through implementation of internal controls.

Timely, accurate and efficient payroll management for the Regional Office

Prepare and ensure complete and accurate compensation data to have an efficient, effective, complete and accurate monthly payroll process.

Ensure that the monthly statutory payments and returns (PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, HELB, NITA and pension and that a copy of the payment acknowledgement is filed ) are done on time with proper supporting documents

Process all accruals; gratuity, Bonus, leave.

Manage monthly time sheets and ensure they are reconciled with leave records in liaison with HR teams

Process any other payroll related payments on timely manner (Separation and Bonus)

Process monthly payments for temporary/Casual staff and Interns in a timely manner.

Distribute pays lips to staff on a timely basis.

Distribute P9 forms when required.

Process reconciliation of international staff taxation on a timely basis.

Ensure monthly payroll reconciliations to the general ledger

Accounts Reconciliation- 10%

Review the special accruals data before upload in the system to confirm correct charging to the donors.

Review the Income Information Reports (IIR) on a monthly basis before submission to HQ.

Review the quarterly asset reconciliations between the system and assets register and advice on adjustments where necessary. Review asset depreciation on quarterly basis and recommend corrections where necessary.

Other Responsibilities

Foster good relation and customer service

Other duties as may be allocated from time to time

Qualifications and Experience

Key Competencies

Customer Focus – Internal & External; Problem Solving; Functional technical skills; Planning; Informing; Managing and Measuring Work; Process Management; Written communication**.**

Qualifications and Experience

A Minimum of a Bachelors’ Degree in Accounting or Business Administration or finance management

5 years or more of experience in a similar position

Must be a member of a professional body, ICPAK/ACCA or equivalent in good standing

Proficiency in Microsoft Office including and good skills in using ERP – financial software applications knowledge

Strong analytical skills with ability to set priorities, complete work with minimal supervision, and meet deadlines

This job description is intended as a guide and should not be viewed as an inflexible specification as it may be varied from time to time in the light of developments and following discussion with the post holder

How to Apply

If you feel that you are driven, challenged and motivated to join our organization in this particular role, can contribute to the fight against poverty, and have the necessary requirements, kindly send your application that includes cover letter and updated CV attached as one document to ECSA.Recruitment@care.org on or before 15th September 2021 with the subject title “Finance Officer”.

We do require that you have the legal ability to work in Kenya and while we would like to respond to all applicants, only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

CARE seeks to improve the lives of the most marginalized, particularly women and girls. Our diversity is our strength. We strongly encourage women of various backgrounds and abilities to apply.