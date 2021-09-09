Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Manager

Role Profile

Managing the company’s finances, including financial planning, mitigation of financial risks, ensuring proper financial record keeping, financial & management reporting and operational support to the company. The role holder will play a key part in advising and supporting other departments on strategic and tactical aspects relating to budget management, cost benefit analysis, forecasting and funding acquisition.

The roles specific tasks will include:

1. Strategic management

Participate in the development of the financial and operational strategy for the organization in line with the company and mPharma’s overall strategy and business goals. Oversee the cascading of both the financial and operational strategy to the staff in the finance department.

Support the development of the company’s KPIs and support the tactical initiatives to aid the achievement of the strategy and goals as well as oversee the implementation in the Finance department.

Provide strategic financial input and leadership on decision making issues affecting the organization, such as evaluation of potential alliances, acquisitions and/or mergers, and investments

2. Forecasting & Planning

Lead the development of the organization’s budgeting process and guide the other departmental heads in the development of the individual departments’ budgets.

Ensure proper tax planning and develop the appropriate tax strategies for the organization.

3. Operational Excellence

Assist the mPharma CFO in instituting group financial reporting structure, policies, processes and procedures in the company.

Manage and oversee accounting (both payables and receivables), legal, tax, Statutory returns, branch financial operations, treasury operations, inventory management and fixed assets management.

Payroll and salary administration, including ensuring that all applicable payroll taxes are deducted and remitted

Focus on ensuring value for money is obtained by performing cost benefit analysis of all purchases and expenditure in the organization before approving spending.

Lead the implementation and operationalisation of financial systems, processes, policies, and best practices in operations and financial management across the company. This includes training of the staff on the use of these systems.

4. Financial Reporting and accounting

Facilitate the preparation of daily/weekly/monthly/annual financial reports are in line with the IFRS for the relevant stakeholders including mPharma group reporting, shareholders, employees, government, regulatory bodies among others.

Ensure timely and accurate monthly reconciliation of all general and subsidiary ledger accounts.

Presentation of financial results to the key stakeholders including the board and Audit committee.

Liaise with external auditors and regulatory examiners to ensure financials in compliance with all applicable rules and regulations

Provision of IFRS support to CFO and other staff as necessary

5. Decision Making

Support decision making by ensuring timely availability of accurate financial reports to guide decision making by the management team

Conduct evaluation and necessary due diligence for mergers, alliances, acquisitions and investments to aid the final decision making process

6. Governance, risk & compliance

Ensure that appropriate internal control procedures are in place and adhered to. This includes developing, implementing, monitoring and reviewing internal control systems to safeguard the assets of the company

Ensure that appropriate risk management procedures are in place and adhered to. Based on the understanding of the company’s risk profile, develop measures to mitigate the key risks.

Review and assess the terms and benefits of all prospective contracts and advise the management on implementation matters.

Ensure compliance to financial, legal and regulatory requirements including Companies Act, IFRS, Income tax act among others.

Filing of tax returns to the various tax authorities

Keep abreast with current changes in accounting standards as well as regulatory environments and ensure appropriate implementation and risk management

Present risk issues to the MD and board audit committee.

7. Treasury Management & Economic Return

Forecasting future cash flows for the business, obtaining necessary funding and reporting results vis a vis what was forecasted.

Arrange for debt and equity financing and find appropriate ways to invest the company’s finances as well as manage the investments. This includes managing all banking and financing relationships.

Efficiently manage cash flows including cash balances and working capital to ensure the company is able conduct planned activities, meet its costs and all its financial commitments.

Drive business improvement initiatives including cost reduction and other process improvements that add value to the company.

Help the company earn the highest possible risk-adjusted return on assets and return on capital.

8. People management and Development

Lead the finance team in the company including the setting of departmental and individual KPIs and objectives.

Oversee team management, performance appraisal and performance improvement.

Ensure development of the finance team and other staff across the business on relevant financial management

Requirements

A Certified Public Accountant (CPAK) or ACCA holder;

A Bachelor of Commerce or BSC or BA degree in Accounting, Math, Finance, Engineering, Physical Sciences preferred

7+ years’ experience in finance with an exposure to external audit and a minimum of 5 years’ experience in management;

Superior proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint etc.) and familiarity with Google Suite (Docs, Sheets, Slides)

Strong attention to detail and exceptional analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with accuracy

Excellent problem-solving skills with leverageable background and exceptional project management skills

Ability to work independently and collaborate as a part of a team

Adept at creating presentations report writing and presenting findings

Proactive, resourceful, and meticulous

Fluency in English

Desired

Strategy advises across pharmaceutical and technology sectors in areas relating to business development, financial reporting, taxation, auditing and accounting

External audit experience

Experience working in technology startup, investment banking or strategy consulting environment

Experience in running a busy finance department especially in a startup

Retail or FMCG experience

Admin

This position reports to the pharma CFO.

Compensation is competitive and commensurate with the candidate’s experience.

This position is based in Nairobi, Kenya.

How To Apply

