MILLENNIUM WATER ALLIANCE

Kenya Resilient Arid Lands Partnership for Integrated Development – Kenya RAPID+

Job Title: Finance and Administration Manager – this position is contingent upon funding.

Job Summary:

The Finance Manager reports to the Program Director and will provide overall oversight in financial planning and budgeting, proper maintenance of accounting records as well as financial reporting and the administration of comprehensive set of internal controls to mitigate against financial risk. The Finance Manager will also provide oversight in administration, operations, logistics, procurement, human resources, and provide support in project management aspects of Kenya RAPID+ Program.

Job Functions: –

Financial Management:

Develop, implement and maintain consolidated/unified financial management system in QuickBooks multi-currency accounting system.

Develop, implement and maintain financial policies, procedures and ensure compliance.

Monitors projects expenditures against budgets and provide monthly variance reports to Executive team in HQ and the in country Programs team

Prepare monthly financial reports required by donors, HQ and local statutory bodies using multi-currency QuickBooks automated accounting system.

Serve as the primary contact for Project bank accounts.

Take leadership on yearly audits and implementation of recommendations.

Oversee the accounting functions of the Projects i.e. processing of payments, review and approval of payment vouchers, travel advance requests and reconciliations, petty cash management.

Interface with headquarters’ focal persons on finance, administration and human resource functions to ensure consistent adherence to policies and procedures.

Grants Management:

Manage grants awarded to sub-grantees and provide advice on funding/sub granting mechanism, budget preparation and management, financial reporting formats and timelines.

Provide oversight and technical support and assistance to MWA Partners and also participate in actual budget preparations and consolidation

Timely preparation of standard and uniform Finance and accrual reporting templates to adequately prepare the implementing partners for financial reporting

Timely preparation, accuracy review and consolidation of finance & Donor Reports from all partners and submission to Donors/ Head Office.

Conduct Partner assessments and expense verification to identify gaps and thereafter build the capacity of all sub-grantee Accountants and to coach and develop them to ensure that they apply sound financial policies in implementation practices.

Working closely with both internal and external auditors to ensure that implementing partners maintain financial compliance. Making follow ups to ensure that Audit recommendations are implemented.

Human Resource Functions:

Participate in the Development, implement and maintain human resource policies and monitor adherence.

Manages line human resource functions i.e. Recruitment, selection, orientation, placement, performance management, training, job classifications/reclassifications, job evaluations and termination.

Secure relevant and adequate personnel insurance to minimize risk and liabilities to the Program.

Ensure MWA compliance with local labor laws, tax laws and any new/upcoming legislation.

Oversees preparation of monthly payroll transfers to outsourced HR, monitor salary adjustments and ensure compliance with local statutory regulations.

Supervising, coaching and mentoring of other officers under the department

Developing and implementing personnel competency framework for the Finance and administration staff.

Maintain contract renewal schedules, performance appraisal schedules and leave schedules for all staff.

Administration and Procurement/operations Functions:

Oversees the procurement function in MWA including Pre-qualifications and procurement of goods and services, receiving and dispatch of goods.

Ensures strict compliance and adherence to procurement policies.

Oversees management of Program vehicles and ensure compliance to traffic safety regulations, insurance and safeguard

Oversees the management of Program office supplies and equipment.

Oversee inventory management functions of the Program assets i.e. maintain inventory register, tagging of inventory, disposal of old assets, makes proposals of new acquisitions and carry out annual physical counts and verifications.

Ensure proper functioning of and maintenance of ICT equipment.

Oversee Program assets and staff security

Takes appropriate Program risk mitigation measures i.e. take yearly insurances, implement risk mitigation plans and ensure adherence to security measures, procedures and policies.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Strong relationship management skills with ability to influence and get buy-in from people not under direct supervision and to work with individuals in diverse geographical and cultural settings

Ability to coordinate sub recipients and get their support in reporting and compliance

Able to research, learn and implement new technologies quickly

Good analytical and writing skills

Presentation, facilitation, training, mentoring, and coaching skills

Proactive, resourceful and results-oriented

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting/Finance. Masters in Accounting/Business Administration or CPA is an added advantage

Minimum of 10 years of finance and accounting experience, including finance, accounting, audit, and analysis (including gathering, evaluating, presenting, and reporting financial information to management and external stakeholders).

Experience in managing sub recipients is strongly desired

Solid experience in coordinating audit activities and managing reporting, budget development and analysis, accounts payable and receivable, general ledger, payroll, and accounting for investments.

Nonprofit experience, with strength in fund/grants accounting preferred.

Proficiency with Quick books accounting software and excellent Excel skills.

Location: Applicants must have the right to work in Kenya and will be based in Nairobi with travels to project sites.

How To Apply

Application: Interested candidates should submit applications via email to mwa.jobs@mwawater.org by 4th October 2021. Application should include cover letter and detailed CV with three referees including one from current/immediate supervisor. The email subject line should be titled: Finance and Administration Manager.