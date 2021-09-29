Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accounting Assistant
Solar Panda Kenya Limited
746 Muchai Drive PO Box 19400 GPO
00100 Nairobi, Kenya
The Company
Solar Panda is a fast-growing company that provides innovative solar power systems for lighting and TV in rural communities in Kenya. Our pay-as-you-go model allows homes to have electricity for less than the daily cost of kerosene and mobile phone charging.
We have sales operations across Kenya and we are expanding.
Role Profile
To support the accounts department in processing payment and day-to-day recording of financial transactions and month-end reporting. The position will be reporting to Manager Accounting and Compliance.
Duties and responsibilities
- Ensure all expenses related to the petty cash account are booked into the system and that all expenses are
- Prepare monthly petty cash reconciliations to ensure it ties to the
- Reconcile monthly allocated suppliers
- Handle queries from creditors as they
- Assist in managing employees imprest accounts by obtaining invoices/receipts and processing their
- Book supplier invoices related to petty
- Assist in timely filing and payment of statutory deductions
- Prepare monthly schedules in preparation of the annual
- Process shop and field expense
- Assist in accurate and timely month-end closing tasks that include, account analysis, reconciliations, accruals and prepayments and journal entries
- Prepare reports as might be requested by the supervisor
Academic Qualification & Work Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in the accounting or finance and CPA-K
- More than 1-year of experience in
- Previous experience in the same role is an added advantage
Personal Attributes
- Understand basic accounting principles
- Should be efficient, accurate and
- Ability to multitask and remain motivated and
- Thoroughness and attention to detail
- Deadline-oriented
- High level of integrity and confidentiality
- Thorough knowledge of accounting software packages, including QuickBooks
- Proficiency in Intermediate Excel skills
- Strong communication, presentation skills
- Excellence in verbal and written English
The company places a high priority on personal integrity, hard work, and respect for customers and co-workers.
How To Apply
If this position sounds like a good fit for you, please submit your cover letter and CV to RecruitmentKE@solarpanda.com on or before 5th October 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Kindly reference the job title in your application.
Solar Panda Kenya Limited is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages applications from qualified individuals regardless of race, religion, national origin, or disability.
Solar Panda does not charge any fees on recruitment.
