Accounting Assistant

Solar Panda Kenya Limited

746 Muchai Drive PO Box 19400 GPO

00100 Nairobi, Kenya

The Company

Solar Panda is a fast-growing company that provides innovative solar power systems for lighting and TV in rural communities in Kenya. Our pay-as-you-go model allows homes to have electricity for less than the daily cost of kerosene and mobile phone charging.

We have sales operations across Kenya and we are expanding.

Role Profile

To support the accounts department in processing payment and day-to-day recording of financial transactions and month-end reporting. The position will be reporting to Manager Accounting and Compliance.

Duties and responsibilities

Ensure all expenses related to the petty cash account are booked into the system and that all expenses are

Prepare monthly petty cash reconciliations to ensure it ties to the

Reconcile monthly allocated suppliers

Handle queries from creditors as they

Assist in managing employees imprest accounts by obtaining invoices/receipts and processing their

Book supplier invoices related to petty

Assist in timely filing and payment of statutory deductions

Prepare monthly schedules in preparation of the annual

Process shop and field expense

Assist in accurate and timely month-end closing tasks that include, account analysis, reconciliations, accruals and prepayments and journal entries

Prepare reports as might be requested by the supervisor

Academic Qualification & Work Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in the accounting or finance and CPA-K

More than 1-year of experience in

Previous experience in the same role is an added advantage

Personal Attributes

Understand basic accounting principles

Should be efficient, accurate and

Ability to multitask and remain motivated and

Thoroughness and attention to detail

Deadline-oriented

High level of integrity and confidentiality

Thorough knowledge of accounting software packages, including QuickBooks

Proficiency in Intermediate Excel skills

Strong communication, presentation skills

Excellence in verbal and written English

The company places a high priority on personal integrity, hard work, and respect for customers and co-workers.

How To Apply

If this position sounds like a good fit for you, please submit your cover letter and CV to RecruitmentKE@solarpanda.com on or before 5th October 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Kindly reference the job title in your application.

Solar Panda Kenya Limited is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages applications from qualified individuals regardless of race, religion, national origin, or disability.

Solar Panda does not charge any fees on recruitment.