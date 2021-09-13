Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Projects Senior Accountant

Date Posted: September 8, 2021

Application Deadline: September 22, 2021

Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDS) is a Christian not-for-profit organization based in Nairobi, Kenya. It is a Registered Trust of Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) and Christian Health Association of Kenya (CHAK). The Organisation’s core mandate is being a reliable supply chain for quality and affordable Health Products and Technologies, Quality Assurance and Health Advisory Services. MEDS was established in 1986 and serves clients spread all over Kenya and other regions in Africa.

MEDS has entered into a Contract with USAID Kenya and East Africa named USAID Accountable Supply Chain for Health Program in Kenya. Project mandate is to Procure, Warehouse, Distribute and Monitor HIV, Malaria, Tuberculosis and Maternal/Neonatal/Child Health (MNCH) commodities in furtherance of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Program in Kenya.

MEDS seeks to recruit the position of Senior Accountant – Projects to implement this Project:

Key Responsibilities:

Ensuring project funds are expended in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAPs), MEDS policies and cost principles imposed by Donor Agency

Provide support in budget management, financial analysis, accounting, operational and management support to USAID Supply Chain Strengthening Project

Prepare routine and ad-hoc reports and budget updates for different activities to ensure regular flow of accurate and relevant financial information for enhanced project management and planning

Ensure USAID Supply Chain Strengthening project operates seamlessly by providing high-quality, responsive, timely and cost effective services within the framework of Kenyan Laws, MEDS Policies, USG Polices, Federal Rules and Regulations, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Donor requirements

Ensure accurate and transparent accounting for project stocks and up-to-date records that represent a true and fair view of project stock value

Ensure project Suppliers are paid timely and within credit period and maintain good Supplier relationships

Project cash flow management: Ensure project bank Accounts are timely funded with due compliance to donor advance management, reimbursement management and third party payment management guidelines

Ensure necessary tax exemptions and waivers for project activities are obtained in accordance with Kenya Laws and USG guidelines

Assist in safeguarding assets (financial and physical) of Supply Chain Strengthening Project and ultimately the U.S. Government or other donor against fraud, loss or misuse

Coordinate with project management team on project implementation, compliance, and other requirements

Prepare project Monthly, Quarterly financial statements and reports on project performance to facilitate decision-making by Project Management Team and Donor

Coordinate project audit by preparation of project financial statements, coordinate review by compliance and Audit Teams of audit findings and administrative support to teams in the implementation of the recommendations

Capacity building of finance focal points on sound financial practices

Development of annual project work plans and budgets

Candidate Profile:

Business Related Degree and CPA (K) At least 5 years’ experience in a USG Funded Project with deep understanding of USG guidelines and application of Federal Rules and Regulations

How To Apply

If you fit the profile for any of the above positions, please submit your application including a detailed Curriculum Vitae stating your current position, salary, email address and telephone contacts. In addition, provide a copy of your National Identity Card and names and contacts of three (3) Referees (one of whom must be a professional who has supervised you at some point and another one be a Senior Religious Leader who knows you very well). Submit applications as indicated below.

To: Managing Director

Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies

P.O. Box 78040, 00507 Nairobi, Kenya or E-mail: USAID-MEDS@meds.or.ke

By: 22nd September 2021

Only candidates shortlisted for interview will be contacted