Job Title: Accountant – Electricals,

Industry: Electricals,

Location: Nairobi,

Gross Salary: Kshs 55,000,

Costwise Electricals deals with wholesale and retail of electrical accessories and solutions and they seek to hire a competent Accountant who will be tasked with assisting with the day-to-day accounting functions of the company.

Key Responsibilities

Responsible for keeping and interpreting the financial records.

Monitor the company’s spending and budget.

Advice the management on ways to reduce costs and increase profits.

Auditing and analyzing financial performance.

Filling the company’s returns.

Prepare timely payment of statutory deductions such as PAYE, VAT, NHIF, and NSSF.

Prepare monthly bank reconciliations

Ensuring accounts payable are correct and updated

Making debtors statements reconciliations

Preventing financial errors within the organization

Doing filing and ensuring all accounting records are properly kept and that the records can be easily retrieved when necessary.

Assisting in petty cash management and processing petty cash vouchers.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accountant – Eletricals) to info@costwise-eletricals.co.ke on or before the 12th September 2021.