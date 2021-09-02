Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Title: Accountant – Electricals,
Industry: Electricals,
Location: Nairobi,
Gross Salary: Kshs 55,000,
Costwise Electricals deals with wholesale and retail of electrical accessories and solutions and they seek to hire a competent Accountant who will be tasked with assisting with the day-to-day accounting functions of the company.
Key Responsibilities
- Responsible for keeping and interpreting the financial records.
- Monitor the company’s spending and budget.
- Advice the management on ways to reduce costs and increase profits.
- Auditing and analyzing financial performance.
- Filling the company’s returns.
- Prepare timely payment of statutory deductions such as PAYE, VAT, NHIF, and NSSF.
- Prepare monthly bank reconciliations
- Ensuring accounts payable are correct and updated
- Making debtors statements reconciliations
- Preventing financial errors within the organization
- Doing filing and ensuring all accounting records are properly kept and that the records can be easily retrieved when necessary.
- Assisting in petty cash management and processing petty cash vouchers.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accountant – Eletricals) to info@costwise-eletricals.co.ke on or before the 12th September 2021.
