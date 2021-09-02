Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job Title: Accountant – Electricals,

Industry: Electricals,

Location: Nairobi,

Gross Salary: Kshs 55,000,

Costwise Electricals deals with wholesale and retail of electrical accessories and solutions and they seek to hire a competent Accountant who will be tasked with assisting with the day-to-day accounting functions of the company.

Key Responsibilities

  • Responsible for keeping and interpreting the financial records.
  • Monitor the company’s spending and budget.
  • Advice the management on ways to reduce costs and increase profits. 
  • Auditing and analyzing financial performance.
  • Filling the company’s returns.
  • Prepare timely payment of statutory deductions such as PAYE, VAT, NHIF, and NSSF.
  • Prepare monthly bank reconciliations
  • Ensuring accounts payable are correct and updated
  • Making debtors statements reconciliations
  • Preventing financial errors within the organization
  • Doing filing and ensuring all accounting records are properly kept and that the records can be easily retrieved when necessary.
  • Assisting in petty cash management and processing petty cash vouchers.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accountant – Eletricals) to info@costwise-eletricals.co.ke on or before the 12th September 2021. 

