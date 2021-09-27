Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in the Tax department of the Finance Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Principal Accountant

Brief Posting Description

Reporting to the Senior Manager; Group Tax, the role holder will ensure tax compliance is adhered to by complying with tax controls, procedures and processes that are in place, in addition to identifying and supporting areas of tax planning to enhance operation efficiencies within the business.

Responsibilities

Proactively advise and support the wider business in providing and coordinating tax advice on the implications of key transactions and ad hoc projects, including related party transactions.

Identify and ensure that legislative changes are reviewed and adopted in a timely manner, including implementation of system changes where necessary.

Manage relationships with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and external tax service providers for tax-related queries and changes in tax legislation specific to the telecommunication industry.

Research solutions and risk mitigation for any emerging tax issues across the Group.

Prepare the Group’s periodic (monthly and annual) accounting (income and deferred tax) provisions and related financial statement disclosures, including tax planning and forecasting reports.

Coordinate with external tax advisors on Kenya corporation tax computations and returns and ensure timely submissions.

Ensure monthly tax returns (VAT, excise duty and withholding tax) are prepared and submitted to the KRA within prescribed timelines, including payment of the corresponding tax liabilities, including review and payment of customs duties and levies.

Oversight of PAYE for payroll purposes.

On an ongoing basis, review the overall management of tax compliance processes within the Group (Tax health check).

Work with, and where required provide training to the Finance and Support and Business Units’ teams to ensure optimization of tax efficiencies and mitigation of tax exposures within the controls environment.

Qualifications

University degree from a recognized university in Law, Finance or business-related fields.

At least one full professional qualification in accounting e.g. CPA, ACCA CTA or an equivalent.

6 years’ experience in progressive tax finance roles, including tax reporting, compliance and accounting.

In depth experience and technical knowledge of tax accounting and disclosures for accounting purposes, including deferred tax and prior year adjustments.

Experience in proactive management of tax matters, keeping up to date with changes in the regulatory environment and dealing with Tax Authorities will be an added advantage.

Proactive, confident, energetic with the ability to work under pressure, to tight schedules/deadlines and monitor and follow up on all actions taken.

Ability to collaborate and communicate with confidence and influence diverse stakeholders.

A proven team player with excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Note to Applicants

As part of the interview process, external candidates should prepare the following documentation which will be required as soft copies at a later stage based on your performance in the interviews/assessments.

a) An updated CV with contacts of three referees, 2 who must be professional and must have supervised you at some point, the other referee can be a colleague in the same professional field.

b) Kenyan Certificate of Good Conduct (Less than 1 year old) or a receipt of the same from the CID pending release of the hardcopy document.

c) Clearance certificate from a reputable Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

d) University Diploma/Degree Certificate/ Letter of completion from University in case you have not received your diploma/degree certificate.

e) National ID/Passport.

How To Apply

