Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accountant

Job Description

Reporting to the Innovations & Partnerships Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for applying accounting principles and procedures to analyze financial information, prepare accurate and timely financial reports & statements, and ensure appropriate accounting control procedures. Additionally, he/she will be responsible for supportive services such as office administration, claims administration by ensuring efficient and seamless settlement of claims to the delight of all stakeholders.

Key Responsibilities:

Maintaining books of accounts while ensuring statutory and management accounts are prepared accurately and submitted on time.

Convening a fortnightly credit committee meeting, and ensuring debtors are managed effectively. .

Co-coordinating all tax computations and remittances for the company.

Safeguarding the company’s assets and resources against loss, theft and ineffective use by installing and maintaining appropriate internal control systems. Report exceptions in the quarterly self-audit report.

Steering the designing of accounting systems; manage their implementation, maintenance and modification.

Liaising with external auditors and statutory bodies to ensure compliance as required by the Insurance and Companies Acts.

Ensuring compliance with finance and accounting standards and regulations.

Participating in direct preparation of budgets & forecasts, and report performance against actual.

Efficient and effective management of the company’s business cycle in relation to timely debt collection, timely processing of payments for goods and services rendered.

Reviewing cash flows and financial requirements for the organization.

Ensuring ISO standards are implemented and maintained.

Attend to any other duty that may be assigned from time to time.

Minimum Qualifications, Experience, Knowledge & Key Competencies

Bachelor’s degree in business, finance, accountancy, statistics, economics or related subject.

Certified Public Accountant or equivalent.

Minimum 5 years in a similar position with working experience of; preparation of financial statements, use of comprehensive electronic accounting systems, use of electronic financial analysis & reporting tools.

High level of integrity especially in regards to confidentiality.

Strong foundation of basic insurance knowledge including an understanding of underwriting, insurance market trends, finance, statistics and economics.

Expertise in interpreting information.

Strong written and oral communication skills.

Good analytical and quantitative skills.

Good computer knowledge especially using excel.

Good decision-making ability.

Ability to work under deadline pressure.

How To Apply

If you believe you meet the above requirements, send your applications to the following address: recruitment@abcthebank.com on or before 28th September 2021. Please put the position applied for as the subject of the email.