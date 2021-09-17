Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Senior Accountant

JOB REF NO. NAIVAWASCO/HR/001

Grade NW04

Corporation/ Organization Naivasha Water and Sanitation Company Limited

Department Finance and Administration

Section/ Unit Finance and Accounts

Location / Work Station Naivasha, Head Office

Reporting Relationships

Reports to Finance and Administration Manager

Job Purpose

The role holder oversees all accounting and financial aspects of the Company and is responsible for implementation of the accounting and financial policies and strategies, budgetary planning and asset management.

Key Responsibilities/ Duties / Tasks

Supervisory Responsibilities Spearheading the development and execution of the company’s strategy on accounting and finance; Developing and overseeing implementation of policies, procedures and manuals to safeguard financial integrity; Co–coordinating the development of the annual budget; Assessing internal controls, including risk assessments and reviews of risk areas Identify, evaluate, mitigate and monitor operational and strategic risks of the function; Developing and enforcing Internal controls in the accounting and finance function; Ensuring confidential information is secure

Operational Responsibilities / Tasks Implementing adequate budgetary provisions, monitor absorption and ensure optimal utilization aligned to the company’s strategic activities Supervising, training and appraising accountants and functional assistants in the accounts section. Preparing budget proposals for additional expenditures and reallocation of voted funds during the year. Preparing periodic updates to the management on the budgetary absorptions and financial position. Assist the senior management undertaking liaisons with financiers supporting projects and ensuring compliance with the funding requirements; Advising the on all financial and accounting matters; Assist in developing supplementary financial regulations and procedures to enhance internal controls. Assist in analyzing and interpreting financial reports and make recommendations based on the findings. Ensure compliance with GAAP principles Maintaining and reconciling fixed assets schedules Performing month–end and year–end account reconciliations including preparation of working papers for auditors’ review. Ensuring proper computation of taxes and filling of annual tax returns



Job Dimensions:

Financial Responsibility

Involved in the development of annual budget.

Involved in the direct approval, allocations and reporting of all expenditure.

Responsibility for Physical and Intangible Assets

Furniture and fittings

Machines and equipment

Intangible assets

Decision Making / Job Influence

Strategic decisions;

Management decisions;

Operational tasks.

Working Conditions

Works in a normal office environment (80%)

Works in the field within the service area local and international travelling (20%)

Working beyond normal hours including weekends

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills).

Academic qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Finance, Economics, Accounting or Finance, Business Administration, or other relevant qualification from a recognized institution; Master’s Degree will be an added advantage

Professional Qualifications

Public Accountant (CPA)K, CCPK,

ACCA;

Membership to ICPAK or other relevant professional body

Previous relevant work experience required

Work experience of at least five (5) years, two (2) of which must have been at a Supervisory level;

Functional Skills, Behavioral Competencies/Attributes:

Leadership skills

Coaching skills

Mentoring skills

Communication Skills:

Financial Skills

Accounting Skills:

Time Management:

Planning and Organizing skills:

Analytical skills

Problem Solving and Decision Making:

Supervisory skills

How To Apply

Applications should include a cover letter that demonstrates why you are the best candidate for the position you are applying for, a detailed up–to–date CV and copies of relevant testimonials, current and expected remuneration package, names & addresses of three professional referees, email address and telephone number. All applications should be in soft copies by email and should be clearly marked with the position being applied for on the subject of the email, and should be addressed to:

The Managing Director

Naivasha Water and Sanitation Company Ltd

P.O Box 321–20117, Naivasha

Email: vacancy@naivashawater.co.ke

Closing date: 30th September 2021, 12 noon.

Note: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted

For further information, please visit http://www.naivashawater.co.ke to obtain the terms of references and terms of services.

NAIVAWASCO is an equal opportunity employer and all persons are highly encouraged to apply.