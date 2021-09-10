Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: LOUNGE ACCOUNTANT

Overview of the Position

The accountant is responsible for handling lounges budget, staff payroll, keeping financial records updated, preparing reports and reconciling bank statements. Ultimately, you will ensure that the lounge’s daily accounting functions run accurately and effectively.

Responsibilities

Posting financial transactions while ensuring they are properly recorded and entered into the systems

Ensuring compliance with government and corporate policies regulations and laws

Processing the payroll and reconciling bank statements

Preparing profit and loss account and the balance sheet for the directors.

Preparing monthly forecast & annual budgets prepares all allocations

Ensuring compliance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and lounge procedures.

Processing financial entries, documents, and reports.

Reviewing accounts payables

Managing petty cash transactions.

Preparing financial statements and other reports to summarize and interpret current and projected company financial position.

Analyzing transactional processes and identifying areas where additional accuracies and efficiencies can be achieved.

Applying cost accounting methods to achieve accurate representation of cost centred performance.

Processing monthly closing process and reconciliation of general ledger accounts

Responsible for all taxes obligations.

Maintaining system of accounts and keeping records of all company transactions and assets

Reporting, analyzing, and ensuring integrity of all financial information.

Stock control

Perform any other duties as directed by the director

Qualifications

Diploma/Degree in Accounting, finance or related course.

CPA-2 is an added advantage

1-2 years’ experience as an accountant/assistant accountant in a hotel or resort

Proficiency in any hotel operating and accounting system and Microsoft Office Excel, Word and Outlook

Suitable candidate should be of unquestionable integrity and mature; at least 30 years old.

Should also be reliable, self-motivated and a team player

Experience in Payroll, stock control and costing.

Analytical skills and hotel controls

Ability to work to tight deadlines in a pressurized environment

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send their CV and application letter quoting their expected salary to aurumconsultantsltd@gmail.com . This is an urgent position and will remain open until it’s filled. Only qualified candidates should apply.