Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ICAP of Columbia University (registered in Kenya as Center for International Programs-Kenya) is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health to strengthen Public Health Initiatives in Kenya.

Applications are invited for the following fixed term PROJECT RISE POSITIONS

JOB TITLE: Accountant

LOCATION: Nairobi

Overall Job Function

Under the supervision of the Finance Manager, the Accountant will assist with the day to day accounting and financial activities and offer support on implementation of organization’s accounting policies and procedures, posting of Data into QuickBooks and preparation of all payments.

Responsibilities

Cash accounting & management

Maintain and control petty cash.

Validate invoices, code all expenses, prepare payments for suppliers and calculate any tax due to the Government.

Calculate all monetary commitments monthly.

Ensure that all cash expenditures are approved by the Finance Manager and/or the departmental head.

Run day to day bank errands.

Financial reporting

Photocopying and scanning all monthly FFR support documents for reporting to the donor.

Properly and consistently file all financial reports and support documents.

Ensure proper filing of all financial reports and support documentation for all cash and disbursements.

Assist in posting QuickBooks transactions

Preparation of the Financial Statements and External audits

Facilitating all audits

Administration

Review cheque register and ensure cheques are dispatched to suppliers

Promptly submit all payroll statutory deductions other tax returns due to the relevant authorities

Maintain the asset/inventory register.

Track and record supply of materials procured for sites.

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Country Director and/or Department

Qualifications

Degree Bachelor of Commerce

Certified Public Accountant

At least five year’s experience in accounting

Experience in the NGO sector

How to Apply

All applications including a current CV, telephone number and 3 referees (one who should be at least your current/previous supervisor) should be sent to the Country Director, jobs@icapkenya.org on or before September 23rd 2021.