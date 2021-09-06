Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Premier Hospital is a tertiary care facility situated in Mombasa City along Links Road in Nyali area. Since its inception in 2017, the hospital has experienced tremendous growth due to its operating philosophy which is anchored on compassion, care and competence. One of our key area of focus is customer experience. Qualified candidates are hereby invited to apply for the following exciting career opportunities.

PAYABLES ACCOUNTANT





Job Purpose

Oversee the timely and accurate processing of accounts payables in compliance with hospital and departmental policies and procedures.

Responsibilities

Receiving and matching invoices, purchase orders and goods received note.

Verifying prices and amounts received with invoices to ensure proper payments to vendors.

Entering invoices into the accounts payable system.

Follow up and resolve any outstanding invoices disputed in the statements.

Working with procurement and other departments to obtain proper documentation for invoices.

Ensure real time supplier reconciliation against statements.

Preparing payment voucher after ensuring proper documentation and approval on timely basis.

Posting of payments on real time basis in the system.

Maintain proper filling of documents and maintain proper records.

Regularly review and reconcile vendor accounts.

Ensure Petty cash posting and reconciliation.

Assist in doctors’ payables.

Provide accurate and timely reports as required by management for monitoring payables key performance indicator.

Ensure timely preparation of daily payments reports.

Create and promote a positive work environment within accounts payables team.

Ensure random cash and stock count on a monthly basis.

Participate in Hospital stock take and as per stock take policy.

Ensure proper identification and documentation of fixed assets invoices for capitalization. Share copies of the original to invoices to Financial Accountant

Assist in fixed asset counts once a year and reconcile with fixed asset register.

Assist Auditors in Payable matter

Qualifications

Degree In Business related field

CPA Part 3

Accounting Experience

Required Skills

Strong written and oral communication skills

Strong computer skills

Ability to work in a fast paced and high demanding environment

Strong and highly visible team player with relationship building skills

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should send their application letter and curriculum vitae to careers@premierhospital.orgclearly indicating on the email subject the position being applied for. The application should be received not later than 5.00pm on Monday 06th September 2021. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.