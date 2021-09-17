Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



KarU/HR/ACC/2021

ACCOUNTANT II – GRADE 11:

Basic Salary for this position is between Kshs. 87,080 by Kshs. 3,404/= to Kshs. 124,524/=

This position exists to receive financial inputs from the various sections, consolidate and prepare financial reports and statements to ensure compliance with regulatory and statutory requirements.

Job Description

Supervise staff to ensure timely preparation of the financial reports

Maintain all university books of accounts in order to adhere to regulatory framework as stipulated by International Public Sector Accounting Standards, Public Finance & Management Act and University policies.

Supervise bank reconciliation to ensure all uncredited cheques are credited, unpresented cheques are followed up and variances are explained.

Prepare financial reports and statements including comparison of budget, Statement of Income, Statement of Financial Position, Statement of cash-flow and Statement of changes in equity to comply with regulatory and statutory requirements for state corporations

Prepare the budget through consolidation of the Departmental budget estimates for presentation to the national treasury.

Monitor Departmental expenditure as per the approved budget through the vote-book system to ensure budgetary control.

Carry out financial analysis including cost benefit analysis to inform management on the viability of projects.

Implement and enforce policies and regulations among them finance manual, asset policy, strategic plan, ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System to ensure compliance with statutory requirements.

Ensure expenditure and payments are properly authorized before payments to control expenditure.

Prepare periodic financial performance reports including Performance contracting quarterly reports, financial analysis reports for management decision making.

Process statutory deductions for compliance with statutory requirements.

Participate in tender processing committees to ensure representation of the finance Department in compliance with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act 2015.

Maintain inventory of all University assets for safe custody and monitoring.

Manage imprest and follow up on unaccounted imprest to ensure prudent use of University resources.

Maintain part time lecturer’s ledger and prepare payment schedules and balances on quarterly basis for timely payment of the lectures.

Maintain and reconcile student finance affairs including student balances and HELB returns for proper accounting of student fee income.

Any other duty assigned by a Senior Officer.

Job Requirements for Appointment

Bachelor degree in finance or accounting field and CPA III.

At least seven (7) years relevant work experience three of which must be at the level of Assistant Accountant I or a comparable position.

Membership registration with ICPAK or any other relevant professional body. iv) Knowledge of Information Communication Technology.

Master’s degree is an added advantage.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SERVICE

The successful candidates will be offered a competitive remuneration package in accordance with the existing Terms and Conditions of Service.

How To Apply

Applicants must submit two (2) copies of applications giving details of their educational and professional qualifications, age, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s telephone number and e-mail address. Enclose certified copies of certificates and testimonials and giving names and addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence and area of specialization, accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and a copy of the most recent pay slip.

In addition, applicants should request their referees to write directly to the undersigned, in separate sealed envelopes. Interested applicants should send the applications to the address below, quoting the relevant reference number, so as to be received on or before Tuesday 5th October, 2021.

The Vice Chancellor

Karatina University

P.O. Box 1957- 10101

KARATINA