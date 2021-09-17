Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

ACCOUNTANT II – GRADE 11:

Basic  Salary   for  this position is  between  Kshs.  87,080 by  Kshs.  3,404/=  to Kshs. 124,524/=

This position exists to receive financial inputs from the various sections, consolidate and prepare  financial reports  and  statements  to ensure compliance with regulatory and statutory requirements.

Job Description

  • Supervise staff to ensure timely preparation of the financial reports
  • Maintain all  university books  of  accounts in  order to adhere to regulatory framework as stipulated by International Public  Sector Accounting Standards, Public Finance & Management  Act and University policies.
  • Supervise bank  reconciliation to ensure all  uncredited cheques are  credited, unpresented cheques are followed up and variances are explained.
  • Prepare  financial reports  and   statements  including comparison of  budget, Statement of Income, Statement of Financial Position, Statement of cash-flow and  Statement of changes in  equity to comply  with regulatory and  statutory requirements for state corporations
  • Prepare the budget through consolidation of the Departmental budget estimates for presentation to the national treasury.
  • Monitor Departmental expenditure as  per  the approved budget through the vote-book system to ensure budgetary control.
  • Carry    out   financial  analysis  including  cost  benefit  analysis  to  inform management on the viability of projects.
  • Implement and  enforce policies  and  regulations among them finance manual, asset policy,  strategic plan,  ISO  9001:2015  Quality Management  System to ensure compliance with statutory requirements.
  • Ensure expenditure and  payments are properly authorized before  payments to control expenditure.
  • Prepare   periodic   financial   performance   reports   including   Performance contracting  quarterly  reports,  financial  analysis  reports  for   management decision making.
  • Process statutory deductions for compliance with statutory requirements.
  • Participate in  tender processing committees to ensure representation  of the finance Department  in  compliance with the Public  Procurement and  Asset Disposal Act 2015.
  • Maintain inventory of all University assets for safe custody and monitoring.
  • Manage imprest and  follow up on unaccounted imprest to ensure prudent use of University resources.
  • Maintain part  time lecturer’s  ledger   and   prepare  payment  schedules and balances on quarterly basis for timely payment of the lectures.
  • Maintain and  reconcile student finance affairs  including student balances and HELB returns for proper accounting of student fee income.
  • Any other duty assigned by a Senior  Officer.

Job Requirements for Appointment

  • Bachelor degree in finance or accounting field and CPA III.
  • At least seven (7) years relevant work experience three of which must be at the level of Assistant Accountant I or a comparable position.
  • Membership registration with ICPAK or any other relevant professional body. iv) Knowledge of Information Communication Technology.
  • Master’s degree is an added advantage.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SERVICE

The   successful  candidates  will  be  offered   a  competitive  remuneration   package  in accordance with the existing Terms  and Conditions of Service.

How To Apply

Applicants must submit two (2) copies  of applications giving details of their educational and  professional qualifications, age, detailed work  experience, present post and  salary, applicant’s telephone number and  e-mail address. Enclose certified copies  of certificates and  testimonials  and   giving   names  and   addresses  of  three  (3)   referees  who   are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence and area of specialization, accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and a copy of the most recent pay slip.

In addition, applicants should request their referees to write directly to the undersigned, in separate sealed envelopes. Interested applicants should send  the applications to the address below,  quoting the relevant reference number, so as to be received on or before Tuesday 5th October, 2021.

The Vice Chancellor
Karatina University
P.O. Box 1957- 10101
KARATINA

