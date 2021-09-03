Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 03 September 2021 – A young man was forced to dig deep into his pockets after his girlfriend shamelessly turned up with her friends for a date.

He had planned to spoil his girlfriend during the date but she tagged along with her friends without informing him.

A nosy patron secretly recorded a video of the middle-aged man in deep thoughts, probably counting losses, and shared it online.

The ladies who had accompanied his girlfriend to the date looked unbothered as they continued to squander his money.

They ordered pizzas and ice creams and since the poor man didn’t want to embarrass his girlfriend, he was forced to cater for the bills.

Just look at his reaction in the video below, EH! EH!

