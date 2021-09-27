Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 27 September 2021 – ODM leader, Raila Odinga, received a heroic welcome when he held roadside rallies in Nyeri County today.

A young man, who runs a business in Chaka town, gifted Raila a pair of shoes when he was addressing a mammoth crowd that had turned up to welcome him.

The photos were shared on ODM’s official Twitter page and captioned, “SYMBOL OF LOVE: A young supporter at Chaka in Nyeri County showed his love for Raila Odinga when he gifted him with a nice pair of shoes.

“The young man could not hide his admiration for the man he says is the only HOPE for a Kenyan businessman,”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.