Wednesday, 08 September 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga empowered a young man on his birthday by gifting him a cow.

The middle-aged man from Githunguri in Kiambu County identified as Gideon Gachuki picked Raila’s phone from his social media platforms and requested him to grace his 22nd birthday party last week.

Raila honoured the invite and drove to Gachuki’s home in a small car as opposed to his normal convoy of SUVs and gifted him a cow.

ODM Communication Director, Philip Etale, shared photos of Gachuki looking after the cow to dispel rumours spread by Tanga Tanga supporters that the cow had died.

“Gideon Gachuki looking after this cow which was gifted to him by BABA @RailaOdinga today. Those wishing this animal to die will live to see it benefit this young man. Perhaps his only mistake was to invite BABA to his birthday and not their small god,” Etale posted.

