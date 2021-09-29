Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 September 2021 – It’s now emerging that two men visited the late businesswoman Monica Kimani the night she was killed.

According to a witness, who testified in a city court, one of the men who visited Monicah the night she was killed is a security official from State House.

“I visited Monicah at her Lamuria Gardens Apartments home in Kilimani on September 19, 2018, around 9.30 pm.

“She came from her house, opened the gate and let me in,” the witness identified as Anthony Kaka said.

Two men, whom Monicah described as a Lebanese neighbour and a security man from State House, later visited her.

Kaka left Monicah’s house shortly after the two men came in but at around 11 pm, she sent him a peculiar WhatsApp message.

The message read, “Come help me,”

Kaka responded to the message and promised to visit her the next day.

When he called her two phone numbers in the morning, the calls were not answered.

“I called her two phone numbers in the morning but they were not answered,” he said.

He later discovered that she had been murdered.

The witness said Monicah was a close friend.

He was introduced to her by another friend, who worked with her in South Sudan.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.