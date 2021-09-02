Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 2, 2021 – A 5-year-old girl is nursing serious injuries after she was beaten up by a rogue teacher.

The merciless teacher from Harokora Primary School in Kiambiu slums gave the pupil a serious beating in class as other pupils watched and almost gouged her eyes out.

The pupil, who comes from a humble background, was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialized medical attention, where her parents will be forced to dig deep into their pockets to cater for medical bills.

A concerned Kenyan took to social media to seek justice for the young girl and shared photos of her badly damaged eyes

No action has been taken against the rogue teacher.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.