Wednesday, September 15, 2021 – A prominent Nairobi-based lawyer has poked holes in Deputy President William Ruto’s Bottom-up Economic Model, saying it will not work because the second in command is too corrupt.

Commenting on his Twitter page on Wednesday, lawyer Ndegwa Njiru said the reason why Ruto avoids corruption debates is because he knows where his heart is.

The lawyer said the second in command’s heart is deeply rooted in corruption and his economic model will not work.

“@WilliamsRuto U have avoided the CORRUPTION debate like PLAQUE I quests because u know where your heart is.

“Ur HEART is deeply rooted in CORRUPTION but tell us MR. SURVIVOR, will our BOTTOM-UP model CO-EXIST hand in hand with CORRUPTION?,” Njiru said.

Ruto, 54, has been traversing the country preaching about his economic model which he says will uplift the lives of low cadre Kenyans like Mama Mbogas and Boda Boda riders.

