Wednesday, 08 September 2021 – Pellets believed to be packed with heroin were yesterday recovered from a suspected drug trafficker.

The suspect, Beatrice Awuor, is believed to have been preparing to ingest the 60 pellets of the highly addictive drug for shipment, to an unknown destination.

Transnational organized crime detectives acting on information received via our #FichuakwaDCI hotline, stormed her house in Nasra area within Kayole and pounced on the 42-year-old trafficker.

The detectives ransacked her house and recovered her passport, together with two others bearing the names Caroline Adongo Mujibi and Risper Auma Ochieng, who are suspected to be her accomplices.

Upon further scrutiny, the sleuths managed to identify one of the passports as that of a drug trafficker, who has an ongoing case in court.

Also recovered was a job identification card bearing the names of the mastermind Beatrice Awuor Odhiambo, which identified her as a nurse at Mbagathi hospital.

A digital weighing scale believed to be used in weighing the illegal product made from the seed pod of opium poppy plants, was also recovered.

The scene was documented by crime scene personnel based at DCI-Kayole and the pellets handed over to anti-narcotics experts based at DCI headquarters, for forensic analysis.

We thank the caller who in fulfilling his patriotic duty, made the call to our officers who acted promptly and arrested the traffickers.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.