Wednesday, 08 September 2021 – A student from Multi-Media University has shared a video showing the moment a monkey got into the hostel and left the room in a mess.

The female student was relaxing in bed when the monkey came out of the blue and sneaked into the hostel through the window.

Cases of stray wild animals from Nairobi National Park getting into Multi-Media University Karen Campus are common.

In 2019, a viral video emerged online showing baboons chasing students off a basketball pitch when they were playing.

Stray warthogs, baboons, and monkeys are frequent visitors to the institution.

Here’s a video showing the moment a monkey got into the ladies’ hostel at Multi-Media University Karen-based campus.

