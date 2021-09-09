Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 9, 2021 – A man is counting losses after his V8 was badly damaged when the mechanic was doing a road test.

He had left his car in the garage for repairs, only to receive bad news that the mechanic had been involved in an accident along Forest Road.

The mechanic reportedly lost control of the top-of-the-range vehicle after it developed a mechanical problem and crashed into a wall.

The high-end vehicle was badly damaged.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.