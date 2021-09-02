Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



A family in Nyeri’s Kamakwa location is mourning the death of their kin after a man hacked his brother over a three-seater couch Tuesday night.

Acting under the instructions of their mother, Joseph Maina Kariuki, 36, is reported to have gone to the house of his younger brother Elias Muriithi Kariuki to repossess the couch, a move that the later was opposed to.

A quarrel had ensued before the two came to blows. In the process, Muriithi, 33, is said to have brandished a machete with which he occasioned serious cuts to his elder brother, before smashing his head.

As startled neighbours thronged the scene hoping to save Maina’s life, the suspect escaped marching himself to Mathari Police Post to evade the wrath of locals who were baying for his blood.

After arresting the suspect, police had then rushed to the scene only to find the victim lying lifeless in a pool of blood.

The scene was processed by Crime Scene detectives, and legal procedures pending the arraignment of the suspect have since been initiated.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.