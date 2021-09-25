Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 25 September 2021 – A woman only identified as Mercy is believed to have falsely accused her area chief of raping her after her husband discovered that the two have been having a clandestine sexual affair.

In a serious case lodged at Londiani police station on Tuesday afternoon, the woman from the Kimasian location who was accompanied by her husband alleged that the area chief had stormed her homestead earlier in the day and ordered her out of the house.

She further alleged that when she obliged, the chief then forced her into a nearby maize plantation where he raped her repeatedly. Detectives launched immediate investigations into the serious allegations against the local administrator.

The Londiani based sleuths discovered that Mercy and the Chief had been in a relationship and for a while and they had been exchanging missives laced with sweet nothings.

On the day the chief is alleged to have raped Mercy, the two were in constant communication and had agreed to meet at their usual place. “Let’s meet hapo mahindi yenu,” read one of the messages sent by the Chief on Sunday.

On Tuesday another message from the chief followed “nimekuwekea kitu tupatane I give you….” This message was to confirm an Mpesa transaction of Sh327 that the chief had transacted in favour of the woman.

It is these secret messages and others dating as far much back as August, that Mercy’s husband stumbled upon, and discovered that his wife had been secretly having steamy encounters with the chief in a nearby maize plantation, that provided perfect cover for their illicit activities.

In order to get back at the chief, Mercy was compelled to file a trumped-up report against him, in a case that has attracted a lot of interest in Cheptagulgei village.

However, after detectives conducted their detailed analysis and investigations including a visit to the alleged scene of the incident, they discovered that Mercy’s claims were inconsistent and not supported by facts at the scene.

The investigators also retrieved Mpesa transactions detailing how the woman had been receiving money from the chief after every illicit encounter the had, since July.

These among other revelations in the possession of our detectives, including how the woman’s husband lured the Chief through text messages to meet with his wife seriously cast doubt on the woman’s allegations that the Chief had indeed brutally dragged her into the maize plantation and forced himself on her.

This is to advise members of the public that rape is a serious offence under the sexual offenses act, that attracts a heavy penalty of up to life in prison.

While we encourage victims of any form of sexual abuse to make their reports for our immediate action, we equally caution the public against making false allegations against any individual to get back at them.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.