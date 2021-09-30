Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 September 2021 – A few days ago, activist Boniface Mwangi blasted a man who assaulted a city slay queen after sex and refused to settle her dues.

They had agreed that he would pay her Ksh 20,000 for a night of sex.

However, he failed to honour the promise after satisfying his manly needs.

The aggrieved lady wrote to Boniface Mwangi and narrated how the merciless man threw her out of his house naked after assaulting her.

Mwangi blasted the man on his social media pages that have a huge following, prompting him to pay the dues.

He shared a screenshot of the Mpesa message on his Twitter page to prove that the lady got her dues after he intervened.

“She was paid”. He wrote.

Check this out.

