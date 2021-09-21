Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 21 September 2021 – A 29-year-old man committed suicide on Saturday night at deliverance court in Umoja estate, following a disagreement with his wife over an unknown issue.

His wife had made good an earlier threat to quit their marriage, despite his pleadings that she doesn’t desert him.

After the argument, the woman is reported to have packed her belongings and went back to her parents’ home in Dandora.

The man only identified as Brayo was so heartbroken and later in the night he wrote a text message to his estranged wife informing her that he had left her the world. ‘nimekuwachia dunia.’ Worried, the woman tried to call him frantically to dissuade him from taking his life but the man’s phone went unanswered.

Overwhelmed by emotions, she returned to the house early yesterday morning accompanied by Brayo’s brother to check on him, only to be confronted by his lifeless body lying on the bed.

Brayo had taken a poisonous substance that killed him instantly.

Scene of Crime detectives documented the scene and moved the body to Mama Lucy hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.