Wednesday, 01 September 2021 – A family is in distress after their daughter disappeared under mysterious circumstances while returning to school after the midterm break.

The missing girl, identified as Ann Wambui Gitau, left home on Monday and never reached school.

If you have seen her, please report to the nearest police station or call the phone numbers provided.

Here’s a photo of the missing girl.

