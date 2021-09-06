Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 September 2021 – A popular TV and radio presenter from Royal Media Services is pleading with Kenyans to help her search for her missing sister.

The distressed media personality identified as Nono, who hosts popular shows in Inooro TV and Hot 96 FM, took to social media and shared photos of her missing sister, who disappeared mysteriously from State House Girls.

She has been missing since Sunday night.

“Good Afternoon Fam, it has been a sad day for my family.

“That’s my Small Sister ‘Grace Mumbi Ngaruiya’ she is 15yrs Old, a Student at State House Girls High School, The school has reported her missing since last night.

Please if you see please reach us through 0715024857 or 0725987331. Keep us in prayers- We are not at the best state but Our prayers are that she is Okay wherever she is,” she wrote.

Here are photos of the missing schoolgirl.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.