Monday, 13 September 2021 – A Bolt Taxi driver captured three ladies insulting him and throwing stones at him at night after he urged them to stop misbehaving in his car.

In a video that has gone viral, the driver who goes by the name Binto Kevin on social media is heard warning the young ladies to stop their bad manners.

They were reportedly kissing and caressing in his car.

The drunk ladies ganged up against the driver and started hurling stones at him.

“I picked 3 lady bolt riders on Friday, two entered into my kadudu and started kissing, caressing and being all lesbian as we waited for the third party.

“So I told them my car isn’t a brothel and asked them how much bolt had charged them to make my kadudu their brothel. Hell broke loose.

“They got out of the car and assaulted me and even throwing stones at me.

“I made a report and have a small video that I captured last minute of the three. Whoever requested for bolt is one LEAH MURIITHI 0705952**9. What do you think is the best way forward for this?” he posed.

Here’s the video.

