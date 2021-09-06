Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 September 2021 – Detectives in Kandara have detained a 65-year-old woman for the gruesome murder of her husband Ndung’u Mugachia, 99.

A sombre mood engulfed Ndururumo village in Kigumoini, Murang’a county, following the early morning incident.

In a murder most foul, Margret Wanjiru Ndungu, killed her husband using a machete by slitting his throat open and leaving his body sprawled on the floor.

Mugachia who was born in 1922 and was in his twilight years, had just woken up and was warming himself by the fire in his son’s house, before he was brutally attacked by his wife.

The deceased’s daughter-in-law Betty Wanyoike, told our Kandara based detectives that the suspect had picked a quarrel with her husband, before she dashed to the kitchen and came back wielding a machete. She then slit her husband’s neck open and dealt him a final blow, by hacking his head just above the right ear.

The scene was processed by crime scene detectives and the deceased’s body moved to Gaichanjiru Catholic mission hospital mortuary, awaiting autopsy.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.