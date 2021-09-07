Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 2, 2021 – Days after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe decried the rampant theft of Covid-19 vaccines by rogue officials in his ministry, the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has swung into action and arrested 7 officers involved in the sale of Covid-19 vaccines in the country.

Speaking earlier today, Ministry of Health Principal Secretary, Susan Mochache, said that the seven officers had been arrested in connection with the sale of vaccines, among them a medical doctor.

She was speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport while receiving a new batch of 358,200 doses of Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccines from Canada.

Mochache confirmed that the seven suspects will be arraigned in court and charged per the law for their actions.

“Together with other agencies of government, we are happy to report that at least seven people have been arrested… All these individuals that have been nabbed will face the full force of the law for their acts of both omission and commission,” she said.

The PS went on the record noting that all the vaccines currently being offered across the country in the mass vaccination exercise were free of charge regardless of the facility offering it.

Mochache further noted that stricter and stiffer actions will be taken against individuals or facilities that contravene the vaccination protocol issued by the government through the Ministry of Health.

Kenya is currently on a mass vaccination drive and has been receiving vaccines from foreign donors and other agencies to aid in the push to immunize her larger population against the deadly Covid-19 virus.

The Kenyan DAILY POST