Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Lamu County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions as per Sections 59 of the County Governments Act.

SECURITY GUARD, J/G ‘D’) LCPSB/ADV/2021/10 (50 POSTS)

Terms of Service: 3 Years Contract

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must:

Be a Kenyan citizen;

Have Certificate of Secondary School Education (K.C.S.E) with mean grade of (D) plain

OR

K.C.P.E with three (3) years’ relevant working experience;

Be between 18 years to 38 years

Physical Fitness, Candidate must meet the body fitness test as applicable to the Kenya Police Force plus a fitness medical certificate;

Must not have been convicted of any criminal offence

Responsibilities

Specific duties and responsibilities will be as follows:

Providing security to County Government properties at designated areas of assignment;

Ensure orderliness during the assignment at all time;

Controlling and monitoring movement to and from the assigned property responsibly;

Patrolling the property as directed by the supervisor to ensure safety at all times;

Reporting any unusual happenings which could amount to security threats or any harmful happenings to the supervisor;

Responding to and answering alarms and investigate disturbances;

Write/Submit reports of daily activities and/or irregularities like equipment or property damage, theft, presence of unauthorized persons or unusual occurrences;

Call police or fire department in case of emergency, like fire or presence of unauthorized persons within the premises;

Warn persons of violations and also apprehend or evict violators from premises, using force when and where necessary;

Operate detecting devices to screen individuals and prevent passage of prohibited articles into restricted areas/the premises;

Inspect as well as adjust security systems, equipment or machinery to make sure operational use to detect evidence of tempering;

Respond to emergencies to provide necessary assistance to employees and customers;

Carrying out duty patrol across the work station(s) and attend the security guard’s parade;

Any other job advised by Security Supervisor from time to time.

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should download and dully fill job application form provided on our website www.lamu.go.ke / www.lamu-cpsb.org. together with required documents and send to:

The Secretary

Lamu County Public Service Board

P. O. Box 536-80500

Lamu.

Applicants must attach photocopies of the following documents:

National Identity Card;

Academic & Professional Certificates and Testimonials;

Copies of clearance certificates from: Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA); Criminal Investigation Department (CID); Ethics and Anti – Corruption Commission (EACC); and Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and respective professional

Any other relevant supporting

Important information

The applications should reach the County Public Service Board on or before 8th October 2021

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Youth, Women and persons with special needs are encouraged to apply.