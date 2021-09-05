Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Grade CASB 10 (CASB 11/8/2021) – 5 Posts

Basic Salary: 31,270

House Allowance: Kshs. 5,800 Other Allowance: Kshs. 4,000

Duties and Responsibilities

Safeguarding institutional property;

Manning security desks;

Manning county assembly parking;

Allocating mail to MCAs pigeons;

Screening of visitors, members and staff of the County Assembly at the point of entry and exit;

Receiving and providing safe custody of visitor’s luggage;

Making entries in the visitor’s registers;

Providing round the clock security within precincts;

Requirements for Appointment

Demonstrated merit and ability in work performance;

Be in possession of paramilitary certificate or National Youth Service;

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Grade D+ Plus or its equivalent;

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Kenya Police; and

Proficiency in computer

HOW TO APPLY

Interested candidates who meet the specifications are requested to forward their applications with copies of academic and professional testimonials, and national identity cards.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their academic and professional testimonials, National identity card, and clearance from, EACC, KRA, DCI, HELB, and CRB.

Please note that:

1. Candidates should NOT attach original documents to the applications.

2. Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

3. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

All applications should indicate clearly the position applied for and the advert number on the top corner of the envelope addressed to;

The Secretary County Assembly Service Board

County Assembly of Bungoma

P.O Box 1886 – 50200,

Bungoma.

Or Via Email hr@bungomaassembly.go.ke

Or, be hand-delivered to the Human Resource Management Office Room 10 AT THE Main County Assembly Building.

All Applications Should be received no later than 23rd September 2021. THE COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF BUNGOMA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER